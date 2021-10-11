The AGWSR Cougars appear to be peaking at just the right time. After going 3-1 and placing ninth in the first North Iowa Cedar League Volleyball Tournament earlier in the week, they swept their way to the title at Saturday’s Don Bosco Tournament in Gilbertville. While there were tough matches remaining before Regionals, head coach Jill Smith was happy with the trophy.
“It was a great day and a total team effort,” Smith said. “I’m so proud of the way our team battled.”
