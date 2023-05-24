The AGWSR Cougars fell to 0-3 to start the baseball season with a 10- five-inning loss to Union in LaPorte City Tuesday night. They collected just three hits along the way.
The visitors had their chances, but stranded three runners in scoring position, including one in the first inning after Landon Benning was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single by Kaden Abbas.
