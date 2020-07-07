If there is one thing the ninth-ranked in Class 1A AGWSR Cougars could rely on it’s their bats. Monday night, however, even that failed them. The result was a two-hit, 7-0 home loss at the hands of the North Butler Bearcats.
The Cougars were behind the eight ball to start with starting third baseman Josie Winterberg out of the line up with a sore right knee. That put second baseman Taylor Sperfslage on the hot corner, and freshman Sidney Schafer at second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.