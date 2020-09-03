Janesville entered the season ranked 10th in 8-Player. AGWSR also received poll points, but not enough to crack the preseason ratings. After a week one win for both the Cougars, and a loss for Janesville, things should shake out for a big contest Friday Ackley.
AGWSR head coach James Koop said each game gets tougher from here on out, and though he doesn’t put stock into preseason rankings, he said Janesville may be as tough as their opening number 10. Even though they lost their opener. But rankings only mean so much.
