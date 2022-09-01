Due to construction on the high school building, the Victory Bell was moved behind the west endzone. Even AGWSR's players had forgotten that Friday as they returned after first leaving the field following their 36-8 win over Belmond-Klemme. Now that they know where it is, they hope to ring it again this week as they face a North Tama squad in Ackley.
North Tama reached the Class A quarterfinals last season. They beat the Cougars 44-7 in Traer last fall behind 368 passing yards. Even with a new quarterback, the Redhawks opened the season with a 289 yard air performance in a 34-6 win over Belle Plaine last week.
