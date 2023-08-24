GWSR and Lake Mills haven’t seen each other in a decade, a game the Cougars won 31-6 in Ackley. They meet there again Friday night to open the 2023 season.
It should be a good match-up with both teams boasting a 1,000-yard rusher from last fall. The Cougars, 4-4 last season, put senior Kaden Abbas on the field after rushing for 1,034 yards on 169 carries (6.1 ypc). LM, 2-7 last fall, counters with senior Beau Kaufman who ran the ball 222 times for 1,030 yards (4.6 ypc). Both scored 10 touchdowns.
