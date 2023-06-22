The AGWSR Cougars (3-12) lost their fifth game Wednesday night, but head coach Dave Showalter felt better about this loss than he has in a while. His squad dropped a 4-3 contest to NICL-Central Dike-New Hartford (14-7) in Ackley, but put themselves in position to pull off the upset late after holding an early lead.
“We avoided the long innings, or pitchers did a nice job for us, and we made plays in the field,” Showalter said. “And our bats were going well, too. We still left some runners on, but put ourselves in a position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.