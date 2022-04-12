The AGWSR Cougar boys turned out personal best like it was their job Monday in LeGrand. They set 15 of them at the Mustang Invite, but finished 11th in the team race.
The Cougars grabbed just one top-three finish, a second by Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff in the 1,600 meter run. AGWSR’s next best was a fourth in the discus by Darren Veld. Aiden Heitland finished sixth in the same event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.