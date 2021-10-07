Cale Culver ran away from this Hudson defender in last Friday's Homecoming win in Ackley. He and the Cougars hope to do the same against Nashua-Plainfield in Nashua this week to lock up the fourth and final playoff spot in Class A, Dist. 3.
AGWSR have two games remaining, one non-district and the closer out of district. Nashua-Plainfield also have two remaining in the regular season, both in the district. They play each other in Nashua this Friday night.
N-P fell to 2-4 on the year with a 40-0 loss to Grundy Center last Friday. That puts them at 1-3 in the district with AGWSR and Hudson left on the schedule. If the Huskies win out, the Cougars will be left on the outside looking in. If the Cougars win, and go to 3-3 in district play, they hold the upper-hand for that fourth and final Class A, Dist. 3 playoff spot heading into the non-district season-closer with West Fork.
