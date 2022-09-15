The Cougars may not have gotten what they wanted, but they may have gotten what they needed with a tough 28-26 win over BCLUW on Friday. AGWSR was tested for the first time after starting the season with a pair of one-sided wins.
The Cougars (3-0, 2-0) face another stiff test this week as perennial playoff power Wapsie Valley (1-2, 1-1) comes to Ackley for AGWSR’s Homecoming. Having had to battle for last week’s win could help if this week’s game is close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.