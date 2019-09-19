AGWSR remained one game ahead of last season’s pace with a pretty solid 72-44 win over Collins-Maxwell Friday in Ackley. That moved them to 2-1 on the season, but more importantly the win gave them a 1-0 start in 8-Player, Dist. 5 action.
They hit the road this week against Colo-NESCO. The Royals won their first game in four tries with a 39-20 win at Twin Cedars Bussey. They lost their first three games to start the season by an average of 39.3 points per game.
