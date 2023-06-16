Defense was an issue for the AGWSR Cougars (3-9, 2-5) Thursday night in Ackley. So was William Kiburis of the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (17-9, 7-1 ). The hosts committed 10 errors, allowed six passed balls and threw a wild pitch. Together with Kiburis fanning 14 in 5.1 innings, that all added up to a 7-1 North Iowa Cedar League-West win by the visitors.
G-R pounced early, scoring three runs in the first inning on four hits and the first AGWSR error. They added two more in the third on just one hit and three more Cougar miscues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.