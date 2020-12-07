The turnaround from Thursday was pretty clear on Saturday – the AGWSR Cougar wrestlers got better. They finished just four points out of first at Saturday’s Jesup Invite despite being open at three weights, crowning a pair of champions in the process.
After going 6-16 in wrestled matches in their home opener, the Cougars finished the Jesup Invite with a 19-17 match mark. Of those, 17 were by fall.
