What has happened all to often to them, the AGWSR Cougars (5-9) did to the Belmond-Klemme Broncos (0-15) in Ackley Monday night. The scored early and often and controlled the entirety of the game in a 48-30 non-conference win.
“We talked about wanting to get out and speed things up early to see if we could create some turnovers and get out to an early lead,” AGWSR head coach Ryley Schipper said. “I was happy with our press and kind of got the pace going and got the guys excited to run the floor. That was the goal, to get out fast and then cruise to a victory.”
