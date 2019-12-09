With so many new faces in singlets this season, AGWSR Cougar head coach Chad Gerbracht wasn’t sure what the first full day of wrestling would bring. What he got was three gold medal individual finishes and a team runner-up. He also got a pair of second place individual endings to cap the round robin Jesup Invite on Saturday.
In fact, everything came up gold for the Gerbracht family. Aside from the silver team finish for head coach Chad as he juggled being a head coach with being dad to two of his individual winners. Senior daughter Ali Gerbracht, ranked 10th, won at 103. She pinned New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Alex Philo in the title bout. She also took a bye and a 9-3 decision. Son Bo, a freshman, pinned his way to the title at 113.
