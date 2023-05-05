Brynn Smith
Brynn Smith, a senior, captured her fourth conference title in the 400 meter dash Thursday night in the NICL Mega Meet in Dike. AGWSR finished second.

The AGWSR Cougar girls went into Thursday’s North Iowa Cedar League Mega Meet as the arguable favorite. The winners of five of their six meets this season, they had beaten 11 of the 14 other conference teams along the way. They hadn’t seen Waterloo Columbus, Oelwein or Denver.

By the time the league championships finished up in Dike, they had beaten 13 of those 14. The outlier, Denver, who won the team title with 105 points compared to AGWSR’s 91. AGWSR has another shot at the Cyclones in Denver on Monday. The South Hardin Tigers finished a distant 13th with 13 points.

Ava Salvo
Ava Salvo led the South Hardin Tiger shuttle hurdle team to sixth place at Thursday's NICL Mega Meet in Dike. She later broke the school record in the 400 meter hurdles. SH finished 13th as a team.

