AGWSR Cougar head football coach James Koop, seen here during a timeout in a game last season, said the program will be leaving 8-Man and will play 11-Man this fall. Larger class sizes put the school over the smaller-class limit.
There were only six teams in 8-Man when the class was reinstated in 1998 after it was dropped in the 1950s. Last year there were 68. While the total for this fall is not yet known, the small class will have at least one new team – the AGWSR Cougars.
For the last five football seasons, the Cougars have been playing in 8-Man. Enrollment numbers dictated that, just like they are dictating the move back to 11-player this fall. The school declared its intent on Jan. 26.
