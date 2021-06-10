The East Marshall Mustangs defended their home diamond in LeGrand with nine runs Wednesday night. Only two of those were earned as they beat the AGWSR Cougars 9-6. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak by the Cougars who are now 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.
It’s never been easy for the Cougars to win in LeGrand. Still, they were in charge until the fifth inning. Head coach Brenda Drake said that’s when the strike zone changed.
