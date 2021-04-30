Brianna Kruger
Brianna Kruger

Brianna Kruger earned her first medal to lead the AGWSR Cougar girls to a 239-278 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck Thursday in Reinbeck. On the other side of the Oakleaf Country Club Course, Ben Macy earned the medal for the Cougar boys to beat the Rebels 173-242.

AGWSR also claimed both runner-up medals with Hannah Homeyer and Daniel Stahl.

Ben Macy
Ben Macy

