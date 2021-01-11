AGWSR Cougar senior Trey Lashbrook returned from offseason shoulder surgery to win three times at Saturday’s St. Edmond Duals in Fort Dodge. The three-time State placewinner grabbed a pin, a technical fall and a major decision to lead the Cougars to a 3-2 third place finish.
Lashbrook (126-132) wasn’t the only Cougar to wrestle at least three times and pick up three wins, everybody scored at least a forfeit. That includes Colton Richtsmeier (113) with two pins and a decision. Bo Gerbracht won with a pair of falls at (132-138), Jayden Bowles (145-152) with a pair of falls, Ben Puente (160) with two pins, and Jacob Haley (170-182) with two more pins for the Cougars.
