Daniel Stahl shot a 38 to take the medal in a home triangular Tuesday at Grundy Center. That wasn’t enough for the AGWSR Cougars as they fell to 6-3 on the season after finishing behind Grundy Center and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
GC won the meet with a 158. H-D-CAL finished with a 173, two strokes better than AGWSR’s 175.
