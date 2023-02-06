Carter Roder
Carter Roder scored two points in a foul-ridden 53-43 loss to East Marshall Friday night in Ackley.

Questionable calls all night led to a pair of third quarter technical fouls against the Cougars Friday night in Ackley. That ultimately swayed the end result in a 52-43 to East Marshall.

The East Marshall Mustangs (4-14, 2-6) were only up one at 40-39 in the fourth when Carter Roder was whistle for a foul to put Junior Brown on the line for a one-and-one. But in the middle of it, Roder was dinged again for a technical. Brown missed the front end of the bonus, but drained the techs. That started an 8-0 run for the visitors on their way to leaving the Cougars winless at 0-18 with an 0-8 mark in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.

