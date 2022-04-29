Any combination of AGWSR’s six girls would have beaten the visiting Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels Thursday night in Ackley. With just two girls on the Ackley Rec Club course, the visitors were done before they started as the Cougars won their first meet to move to 1-10 on the season.
Though the win was a given before it even started, AGWSR head coach Stacy Drake was happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.