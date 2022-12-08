When the Ellsworth Community College offense is clicking on all cylinders, they are tough to beat. NIACC was their most recent victim in a 108-72 dismantling in Dittmer Gymnasium.
After suffering two losses in a row, their first of the season, the 10th-ranked Panthers (11-2, 1-1) needed to get back on the winning track. With the help of 12 different players scoring – ECC did just that. They also showed their height advantage down low with 52 rebounds, 12 blocks and six dunks.
