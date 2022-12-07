The maximum number of points a team can score during a wrestling dual is 84, and the Algona wrestling team was only six away from that magical number following Tuesday's dual with Iowa Falls-Alden. That predicament tells the story of how long of a night it was for the Cadets.
Competing at a North Central triangular in Algona, the Bulldogs throttled IF-A by a 78-0 final score behind seven pins, four forfeits, a tech fall and a major decision. Things did not go much better in the other dual versus Clear Lake, as the Lions defeated the Cadets by a final of 54-16.
