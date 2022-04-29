Iowa Falls-Alden improved to 6-3 on the season with another close match.

Aubrey Johnson
Thursday at Nevada, the meet came down to No. 3 doubles and the duo of Aubrey Johnson and Hailey Bridgewater earned the 8-2 win to give the Cadets the 5-4 victory.

