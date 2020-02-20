With three games left in the regular season, Ellsworth Community College knows the highest it will finish is the fifth seed. However, they still have to defeat Southwestern Community College on Saturday in order to hold onto that spot.
The top four squads in the Region XI are all ranked in the top 13 and are four games ahead of the next tier of teams. On Wednesday, the Panthers hosted No. 11 Kirkwood Community College and fell by an 84-71 count.
