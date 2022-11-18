There was the typical fanfare that goes with any first-time happening. But, for the most part, everybody wanted to get down to wrestling.

Trinity Rotgers
Trinity Rotgers

AGWSR and SH-BCLUW were among the 17 teams to open the first-ever IGHSAU-sanctioned girls’ wrestling season. The two Greenbelt Area teams saw mixed results, with no champions but a handful of seconds in the round robin tournament.

Alaynah Salazar
Alaynah Salazar

