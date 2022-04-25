South Hardin's Kaiden Lindsey hands the baton to Lane Luiken in the far left and Ethan Bartlett finds Calvin Hutchinson in the distance medley relay. The Cadets finished second and SH third in the event.
Iowa Falls-Alden's Jaden Damiano (middle) finished with a gold medal in the 100 meter dash at Eldora on Friday night and South Hardin's Eliyahu Richmond (far left) was second overall. Other area runners included Tiger Nathan Coffman (fifth), Cadet Kacen Boyer (sixth) and AGWSR's Cale Culver (12th).
There was plenty of success found at the South Hardin CoEd for all three area teams on Friday night.
Iowa Falls-Alden battled all night and finished second behind a highly touted Denver squad – 155-147.5. Even with a strong wind, 12 different athletes for the Cadets had PRs or season bests. South Hardin finished third with a strong team effort and several PRs and AGWSR had its highest team finish of the season to take fifth overall.
