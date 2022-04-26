Brodey Vierkandt scored Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin's only goal during Monday's home game versus Clear Lake, but the score was enough for the win. The Cadets played strong defensively, and controlled the ball more than the Lions.
Minutes after his team was victorious for the second time this season, Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/SH Boys Soccer Coach Greg Lascheid was steadfast in believing the high goals set for the Cadets were still attainable.
Even though the team currently stands at 2-5 overall, ball possession and passing into quality shots have not been an issue. Finishing them has been another story, and that problem did rear its head during Monday's 1-0 home win over Clear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.