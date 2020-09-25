AGWSR did some things right last Friday, but didn't do enough of the little things to beat seventh-ranked Newell-Fonda in Ackley. AGWSR head coach James Koop said that that was the real difference between the 41-6 loss and a more desirable outcome.
“We got beat tonight because Newell-Fonda is well-coached and they do all the little things right,” Koop said. “We go over all the little things, but in our two losses we have not done the little things right and you will not beat a quality opponent without doing the little things correctly.”
