Russ Banzhaf was embraced by family after being awarded with a ball commemorating his 400th coaching victory in 2019. they will surround him again at halftime of the Class 4A Boys' State Title game Friday night as he is inducted into the IHSAA Hall of Fame.
Always humble, and quick to pass personal accolades off on to others, Russ Banzhaf held fast to that while talking about the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. But he shared a quick smile when asked about what the honor means before his induction this Friday night at halftime of the boys’ Class 4A State Championship game.
“I was surprised, it’s quite an honor I’m very appreciative of,” Banzhaf said. “It never crossed my mind. I’ve seen peers go in, but they were really successful. I guess I was just successful enough. It’s an honor, but it’s really a tribute to the fact that I’ve had great assistant coaches, talented players, a supportive community, and parents who were willing to let their kids do what they needed to do to be successful.”
