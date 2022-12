Just The Facts

Jones Bros. Invite

Saturday at Iowa Falls

Team Scoring: 1. West Marshall 229; 2. Vinton-Shellsburg 182; 3. AP-GC 166; 4. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 121; 5. Newman Catholic 109; 6. Iowa Valley 105; 7. Saydel 78; 8. North Butler-Clarksville 76.5; 9. SH-BCLUW 69; 10. Iowa Falls-Alden 64; 11. Nevada 47.

SH-BCLUW Results

113: Logen Drury (4th): bye; pin by Kaden Weber (Nev) 2:35; bye; pin by Joshua Hocamp (IV) 2:47.

120: Zaden Eggers (4th): pin by Shane Hanford (WM) 1:15; bye; wb dec. Jaxson Miller (NB/CV) 4-0; pin by Kaden Meyer (IFA) 2:57.

132: Walker Ashton (5th): wb dec. Jack Marshall (IV) 9-2; pin by Tanner Arjes (NB/CV) 2:27; pin by Owen Mullinex (VS) 0:27; wb dec. Jack Marshall (IV) 10-5.

138: Chance Cordes (DNP): pin Jackson Baker (Nev) 1:16; lb dec. Pete Miller (NC) 6-0; bye; pin by Colin Vellinga (WM) 3:10.

145: Ryan Busch (4th): wb maj. dec. Ryland Pitzenberger (NB/CV) 8-0; pin by Gabe Lewerke (NC) 1:45; pin Will Henle (IFA) 2:35; pin by Karter Thiessen (IV) 1:29.

152: Wyatt Guiles (DNP): pin by Isaac Williams (Nev) 2:43; pin by Wade Weuve (WM) 1:26.

160: Kaiden McWilliams (DNP): lb dec. Ryder Slifer (AP/GC) 8-2; lb dec. Cooper Lindahl (Say) 7-2.

170: Alex Paxson (5th): pin Gage Love (IFA) 2:45; pin by Austin Pfantz (WM) 1:17; bye; pin Ashton Fairhurst (NB/CV) 4:24; pin by Clay Saak (APGC) 3:07; wb dec. Colton Hudepohl (IV) 2-0.

182: Sawyer Kane (DNP): pin by Parker Moritz (GHV) 0:42; pin by Adam Bartine (WM) 0:35.

285: Sean May (3rd): bye; lb maj. dec. Trent Cakerice (APGC) 19-8; pin Nate Anderson (Nev) 1:50; wb dec. Garrett Hoyt (IV) 7-1.

IF-A Results

120: Kaden Meyer (3rd): Bye; lost by fall Shane Hanford (WM) 2:45; won by dec. Elias Cakerice (APGC) 9-3; pin Zaden Eggers (SH-BCLUW) 2:57.

126: Andon Barrick (1st): pin Cain Neislen (NB-C) 3:28; won by maj. dec. Carter Liston (APGC) 12-3; won by dec. Aldin Swanson (V-S) 12-5.

132: Matthew Harms (DNP): lost by fall Alex Bosch (Newman) 2:32; lost by fall Owen Mullinex (V-S) 3:07.

138: Keaton Mulford (4th): Bye; won by dec. James Cash (GHV) 8-5; lost by fall Carter Lamont (V-S) :57; pin Colin Vellinga (WM) 1:11; lost by fall Kolton Keller (Saydel) 4:18.

145: Will Henle (6th): lost by fall Miles Moore (WM) :59; Bye; lost by fall Ryan Busch (SH-BCLUW) 2:35.

152: Leiland Brown (DNP): lost by fall Lucas Kral (GHV) 1:21; lost by fall Klayton Freed (APGC) 1:22.

170: Gage Love (DNP): lost by fall Alex Paxton (SH-BCLUW) 2:45; Bye; pin Nick Embry (Saydel) 1:47; lost by fall Darian Schneider (V-S) 2:49.

182: Grant McElmuray (DNP): lost by fall MaKade Bloker (NB-C) :06; lost by fall Hank Brandenberg (Newman) :37.

195: Alex Lease (DNP): lost by fall Taite Peach (IA Valley) :15; lost by fall Logan Lursen (Newman) 5:44.