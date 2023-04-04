After their season - which was supposed to have started a few days earlier with a triangular in Iowa Falls – turned into a scrimmage, the AGWSR Cougar girls officially started their season at home in Ackley Monday night.
“It’s a good feeling to have the first meet under our belts,” said Cougar head coach Stacy Drake. “This season has been a battle to be able to get on the course more than anything so it’s nice to have it going. The girls have not had tons of practice so it’s nice for them to get some swings in.”
