Just three days before both teams will be playing in a tournament at the respective BCLUW sites, South Hardin got a taste of what the Comets brought to the table on Friday. With the hosts winning both meetings.
The girls competed at the Oakwood Golf Course in Conrad and lost 206-240. BCLUW’s Lindsay Beeghly was medalist (46) with teammate Sydney Anderson just one stroke behind for runner-up. There was a large gap before the next score, with two bringing in 55s – including the Tigers best score of 55 by Bella Keaveny. Avrie Warburton was one stroke behind Keaveny, bringing in a 56. Macy Roskens (60) and Olyvia Smith (69) rounded out the scorers for the visitors.
