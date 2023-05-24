With the help of big bats South Hardin was able to overcome six errors in the field and knock out Oelwein by an 11-3 final.
The visitors, who are 15th in the first IGHSAU rankings, opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Grace Eller had her first of three hits. Alli Sheldahl was walked and the two scored on a two RBI single by Ayda Eller. Taya Hollingsworth had her first knock of the night to score A. Eller.
