It may have taken some time, but Ellsworth Community College’s offense ignited in the fourth and final game of the series against Iowa Lakes Community College.
The Panthers put up 10 runs in the opening frame to run away with an 18-4 win in five innings. While the visitors tallied big numbers in the contest – the Lakers won the series 3-1 including a 4-3 win in game one on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.