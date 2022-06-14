South Hardin's Jaidyn Teske had a big night in the first game against AGWSR. In the top of the sixth, Teske hit a grand slam as the Tigers defeated the hosts 18-1. SH also won game two over the Cougars 10-5.
A couple of big innings in both games lifted South Hardin past AGWSR in an NICL-West doubleheader Monday night.
In the opener, the Tigers scored five runs in the sixth and nine in the seventh to dispatch the hosts by an 18-1 count. The Cougars led by three runs in the nightcap before SH scored eight unanswered to take the contest 10-5 and sweep up their rivals.
