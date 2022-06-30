In the bottom of the seventh, Waterloo Columbus Catholic elected to walk South Hardin pitcher Hailey Rosonke (pictured) to load the bases. With one out, Sam Preston smoked a single to give the Tigers the 4-3 victory to end the regular season 18-6 overall.
With no outs in the bottom of the seventh, South Hardin’s Jaidyn Teske and Alyssa Kix had back-to-back hits. Waterloo Columbus Catholic intentionally walked Hailey Rosonke – who leads 2A in home runs and batting average – to load the bags.
A fielder’s choice took one runner out at home and Sam Preston came up to bat. The senior already had a double in the game and was intentionally walked in the sixth inning. The Tiger shortstop hit the ball to the outfield grass to score courtesy runner Alyssa Stille and lift SH to a 4-3 win in their home finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.