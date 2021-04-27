Aubrey Johnson
Host Ballard won all 18 sets played and sent the Iowa Falls-Alden girls home with a 9-0 loss Monday evening.

Playing a best of three set format, the Bombers claimed all six singles matches and three doubles bouts to record the dominant win.

