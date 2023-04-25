The Ballard boys dropped only one set in sweeping Iowa Falls-Alden by a 9-0 final at Assembly Park on Monday.
While the Bombers left the meet unscathed, it took an epic effort during the No. 4 singles bout. Cadet Nick Frohwein claimed the opening set (7-5) over oppopnent Jaron Watson, but the Bomber player rallied to win set two, 6-0. The two engaged in a titantic struggle in the winner-take-all third set before Watson won. 15-13.
