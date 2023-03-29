Paige Danger (left) and Olivia French return for IF-A head girls golf coach Dave Bonde’s final season at the helm. French is a returning North Central Conference medalist looking to do even more this season.
Dave Bonde will be coaching his final Iowa Falls-Alden girls’ golf team this spring. With four of his top-seven from last season returning, he hopes to go out strong.
But Bonde has always kept things close to the vest. He said he’s not even sure how long he’s been coaching. He doesn’t even know his win-loss record over that time. None of that, he said, is important to him as he plans to coach his final season like he has coached every season.
