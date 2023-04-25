The AGWSR Cougars have played 18-hole tournaments before, but never one quite like the Falcon Boys Invite Monday night. Both ends of Aplington-Parkersburg hosted nine holes, with the “front” played at Legend Trail in Parkersburg and the “back” at the Aplington Rec Club in Aplington.
The uniqueness of it all didn’t help the Cougars, who finished sixth behind scoring cards of Eli Brandt (79), Bo Gerbracht (80), Gabe Nederhoff (83) and Easton Kerns (85). The host Falcons edged Grundy Center 303-305 and split the medals, with A-P’s Will Steege and GC’s Judd Jirovsky both shooting one-over 72s. Steege won on a cardback.
