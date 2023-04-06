Visiting Belmond-Klemme scored the game winning goal with only :07 left on the game clock to hand the Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR boys a tough 3-2 defeat during a game that saw the hosts take several steps forward.
With the score knotted at 2-2, it appeared as if both the Broncos and Cadets were destined for a 10-minute overtime session. But a B-K player was able to get a decent look from 15 yards out and the ball sailed into the back of the net to set the visitors home happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.