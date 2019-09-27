Playing a five-setter provides the opportunity to compile impressive individual statistics, but the Iowa Falls-Alden volleyball team woul have traded those in for the chance to leave Algona with a victory.
That did not happen Thursday evening, as the Bulldogs won the opening two sets before holding off a strong rally by the Cadets to take the match in five by scores of 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 20-25, 15-9.
