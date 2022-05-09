After struggling to get meets in due to weather, South Hardin played three meets in a row – starting with the all-day NICL meet, then hosting a tough Clear Lake squad before welcoming league champions Aplington-Parkersburg. To round out the regular season, the Tigers had another tough opponent on Friday night and fell by a 9-0 mark.
“The boys fought hard tonight,” said SH head coach Thomas Howe. “We had some good rallies and boys fought hard for every point despite being exhausted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.