The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadet boys nearly picked up their second win of the young season, but fell in a thriller Tuesday in Reinbeck. Knotted at 2-2 after the 80-minute regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, the two squads moved into a shootout.
While G-R ended up putting the ball in the net six times on the night, the team winning the shootout earns the point. The hosts did that, outkicking the Cadets 4-2 in the shootout. The Cadet makes were by Jacob Schipper and Orozco.
(0) comments
