Kale Kalous used a new pair of pants and this chip to card a 44 for the Iowa Falls-Alden boys Monday. They split with winner Webster City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to move to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the North Central Conference.
Coming in to Monday night, their record was 5-3, with a 2-0 mark in the North Central Conference. Heading out, the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadet boys were 6-4 and 3-1 thanks to a split with Webster City (165) and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (186) at Highland Golf Club in Iowa Falls. The hosts shot a 177.
The highlight of the night came in C-D-G colors as Laden Kakacek fired a hole-in-one on the par 3 fourth hole, a 128-yard shot along the bluffs of the Iowa River. It was the second high school ace of the season involving the host club, the first from Cadet Colton England who did it on the par 4 third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.