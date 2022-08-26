Senior Teah Miller (left) and freshman Nakia Ollivierre lead the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet girls out of the starting grid at the Cadet Invite Thursday. The Cadets finished second at Maynes Grove, led by the winning performance by Ollivierre.
The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet freshman from AGWSR led all area runners in the season opening Cadet Invite at Maynes Grove. She ran the Franklin County park track in 19:35.5, beating a pair of two-time Cadet State qualifiers in the process.
Those two, Teah Miller and Abby Harding finished third and sixth respectively. Another freshman, Demi Beaubien, finished eighth while Elizabeth Kielty ran to 30th. That all added up to a second place team finish with 48 points, 15 behind winner Clear Lake in the 10-team field which ran both varsity and junior varsity at the same time.
