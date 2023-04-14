The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadet girls haven’t lost many games since going 8-7 in 2020. Last season they were 16-3 with a clean run through the North Central Conference. So far this spring, they have dropped just one match, to third-ranked Dike-New Hartford. But with a 4-1 win in Humboldt Thursday night, they have extended their conference winning streak to 12.
The Cadets trailed with 24 minutes to play in the game after they and the Wildcats went scoreless in the first frame.
